Local fireworks distributors are doing a bang-up business for upcoming Independence Day celebrations.
They say there is a good variety to choose from this year despite a shortage nationally of some types of fireworks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overseas business closures, staffing problems and transportation issues affecting the supply chain are factors. Many popular fireworks brands are manufactured in China.
Domestic fireworks sales were also at record levels last year as Americans celebrated July 4 with backyard displays during the pandemic, lessening available stock on hand in 2021.
A distributor told the Associated Press that fireworks supplies from China normally take 30 days for shipping, but this year shipping takes 60 days. After arriving in California, the process of moving the fireworks to a destination by train and truck has also been slowed.
That’s caused a limitation on some products.
Fireworks sales are the primary annual fundraiser for the Mosheim and Midway volunteer fire departments. Fire department volunteers are selling a variety of fireworks through July 5 at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Fireworks sales began June 21 at the fire department.
“It’s been going pretty good. Sales have been good since we opened,” Mosheim fire Chief Harold Williamson said Friday.
Some popular brands of fireworks sold out in 2021 as many Greene Countians staged their own backyard fireworks displays, Williamson said.
“We don’t have as good a selection as last year. We had to restock and they’re still out on the water,” he said.
Williamson noted that a good variety of fireworks remains available at the fire station. Purchasing fireworks from the fire departments serves the dual purpose of providing fireworks for the public with accompanying safety flyers, while helping to fund fire department operations.
‘This is our biggest fundraiser for the year. It helps keep the fire department up and going,” Williamson said.
Other fireworks retailers are doing a bang-up business in tents along major thoroughfares in Greene County.
A blue-and-white striped tent with colorful flags along U.S. 11E near Chickadee Road in Chuckey was well-stocked with different types of fireworks on Thursday.
The Ball family of Greene County has been in the fireworks business for 36 years and operates several local fireworks distribution tents. An employee said sales were ramping up as the Independence Day holiday, which falls on Sunday this year, draws closer.
A “back supply” of fireworks alleviates any shortages in the distribution system, she said.
There are about 10 outlets selling fireworks in the Greene County area. Some fireworks retailers report higher prices this year because of the supply issue.
Ronald Cutburth was among the browsers Thursday at the Chuckey fireworks tent. He approached the counter with a plastic bag full of M-80 fireworks, also known as “cherry bombs.”
“They make a good bang. They’re kind of a little fun thing to do,” Cutburth said.