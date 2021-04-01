Greene County Chancery Court was in session Tuesday, with a full docket and real people in the courtroom.
Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins presided behind a Plexiglas barrier recently installed with the help of Greene County officials.
The state Supreme Court recently gave the green light to in-person court proceedings in Tennessee, with appropriate safety protocols remaining in place to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The barrier is an improvement Jenkins and other court officials appreciate. It was obtained and installed with the assistance of Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt and sheriff’s department employees.
Like all other courts in the state system, civil matters heard in Chancery Court were delayed during the pandemic. Jenkins and other judges were able to conduct some matters via Zoom and other virtual platforms, but that did not allow certain cases to be heard, including those requiring in-person proof.
“We’ve had a lot of filings and now we’re moving the cases along,” said Kay Solomon Armstrong, Greene County clerk and master.
“The sheriff provided this Plexiglas recently,” Armstrong said.
Jenkins, 3rd Judicial District chancellor, is appreciative of efforts to have the Plexiglas installed.
“We’re just trying to keep safe and keep everybody else safe,” he said.
Chief Deputy David Beverly said that Holt and other county officials put their heads together and came up with the plan to have the Chancery Courtroom barrier installed.
“With the spread of COVID-19 and this pandemic, in order to keep the courts open we had to come up with some (solutions),” Beverly said. “It’s everybody working together to achieve the same goal.”
He said Adam Arrington and Moses Wiles of the sheriff’s department jail/workhouse maintenance staff, along with assistance from inmate trustees, supplied the manpower to install the barrier, similar to the ones in place elsewhere in the courthouse.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison said the project was a team effort that saves taxpayers money.
“In all these courtrooms, the budgets are such where they can’t really afford surprise-type expenses. The county paid for the materials and the sheriff graciously allowed his maintenance department to do the work,” Morrison said. “It saved taxpayers thousands of dollars to do the work and it is of very high quality and it helps to keep us all safe and conduct business in some form or fashion.”
The alternative during the pandemic, Morrison said, “is to close shop or find some sort of solution.”
“It’s an excellent example of cooperation,” he said.
Armstrong said that the safety improvement could not have been made with funds available in the Clerk & Master’s tight budget.
“We would never have been able to afford it with the budget of Chancery Court,” she said.
Morrison said the pandemic and conditions created by it challenged county officials to think outside the box.
Another recently completed project using the same labor arrangement resulted in a new coat of paint on courthouse walls for the first time in 32 years, along with other needed repairs.
“Over the course of the last year, we have struggled to do some things differently and we have done that,” Morrison said. “We’re doing it in a kind of cost-minded way. There’s no extra money around to (fund) things we haven’t planned for.”
Lawyers who represent clients in Greene County courtrooms appreciate COVID-19 safety measures like the Plexiglas barrier surrounding the judge’s bench.
“I think with all the safeguards they put in place (including) the plexiglass barriers, it allows us to come and and proceed with cases. If these safeguards were not put in place, it we would not be able to get some of these people in court,” Greeneville lawyer Corey Shipley said.
“The court system is doing what they can to move the dockets along,” Shipley added.