Greeneville police acted out of an “abundance of caution” Wednesday morning in response to what was believed to be hoax calls to 911 reporting an active shooter at Greeneville High School and Greeneville Middle School.
Similar calls were made to schools Wednesday in other area counties. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with state, local and federal partners to determine the source.
Greeneville police said Wednesday in a news release the calls made to neighboring school districts were “fake.”
Capt. Tim Davis said later Wednesday that police were was given incorrect information about the calls made to Greene County 911 Dispatch.
Davis said county 911 received an alert on its National Crime Information Center computer “about how the TBI was requesting to be notified if they started getting the calls like the surrounding areas. We acted out of an abundance of caution based on the information we had been given at the time.”
Similar hoax calls were made to schools in Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties.
The TBI investigation is ongoing.
“At this time, none of these reports has proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time,” according to a post Wednesday on the TBI Facebook page.