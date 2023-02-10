The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has a slogan this year to stop drunk driving during Super Bowl weekend: “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Nathan Hall advised that troopers “will be out all weekend in full force.”
“We want folks to have a good time but to stay safe,” Hall said in an email Friday. “Refuse to drive distracted, wear their seat belts, obey the speed limits, and under no circumstance should they drive impaired.”
- Hall said if drivers should break down or need help, to call: THP (847) for assistance.
Greeneville police Patrol Capt. Tim Davis stressed drivers should use caution while driving this weekend, especially with the snow forecasted Saturday night into Sunday.
“We want to stress (driving safely and responsibly) with the extra celebrations and super bowl parties that will be taking place this weekend,” Davis said in an email Friday afternoon. “Drivers should remember to use caution when driving and stay alert for other drivers because you can never be sure they are using the same amount of caution as you.”
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt echoed THSO’s slogan this year, and encouraged the public to embrace the slogan as their own motto this Super Bowl weekend.
Holt noted that deputies will be “out looking for those who choose to drive impaired,” during the weekend.
“If you celebrate, please choose a designated driver or call someone to get you home safely,” Holt said in an email Friday. “We are already up six fatalities in Greene County this year, so don’t make that mistake.”
Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), notes there were 79 drunk-driving crashes statewide during Super Bowl weekend in 2020 and one drunk-driving fatality. In 2021, there were 91 crashes and three fatalities in Tennessee related to drunk-driving during Super Bowl weekend, according to TITAN.
AAA issued a release Thursday that referenced National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) statistics and offered tips for drivers this weekend.
According to the NHSTA, 11,654 people died in 2020 in “alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths,” which was an increase of 14% from 2019. The release added that according to the NHTSA, 51% of all vehicle occupants killed in 2020 were not wearing seat belts.
AAA offered these tips to keep the roads safe for drivers and pedestrians during Super Bowl weekend:
For drivers:
- Choose a designated driver before you go out.
- Use a ride-sharing or local taxi service.
- Stay with a friend or book a nearby hotel room if you are impaired.
For hosts:
- Offer non-alcoholic drink options and never serve minors.
- Stop serving alcohol well before the party ends.
- Remind guests to designate a sober driver.
- Don’t be afraid to take car keys away from guests who are too impaired to drive.
- Help arrange alternate transportation or accommodations for guests who need it.
For everyone:
- Always wear your seatbelt
- If you spot someone who appears to be an impaired driver when you are on the road, keep a safe distance and call 911, if it is safe to do so. Do not attempt to stop the vehicle yourself.
Local law enforcement agents offered a game plan for drivers this weekend:
Don’t fumble this one, folks, drive sober.