A man wanted for car theft faces additional charges after he allegedly ran from police during a separate incident on Saturday.
A Greeneville police officer responding to a call of a suspicious male on the lot of Ellenburgs Motors attempted to make contact with the man, later identified as Jason Smith, 32, of 160 Beverly Hills Drive.
According to warrants, Smith fled on foot from the officer, and a second officer arriving on the scene chased Smith, who ignored commands to stop.
The officer used a Taser to stop Smith, who continued to resist arrest, warrants say. The officer “was able to gain control of the suspect until back up officers could arrive and the suspect be placed in handcuffs,” according to the warrants.
The warrants say the property owner told Smith previously to stay off his property.
Smith was found to have an active warrant for stealing a 2013 Acura from 207 Asheville Highway on Wednesday, after the owner of the vehicle left the keys in it while entering a store. He was identified in that incident using video surveillance.
Smith faces charges of theft between $10,000 and $20,000, criminal trespassing and resisting and evading arrest. His bond is set at $13,000.