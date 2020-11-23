Bryson Joseph Davis, 30, of Seymour, Indiana, was charged about 7:30 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with reckless endangerment without a weapon and vandalism.
As a police car on East Andrew Johnson Highway slowed to make a left turn on Morgan Road into Walmart, Davis allegedly pushed a shopping cart into the side of the patrol car, Greeneville police Lt. Cameron Spradlin said in a report.
When asked why he committed the act, Davis allegedly replied “I hate police.”
An estimated $1,500 in damage to was done to the passenger doors of the patrol car.
Davis was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.