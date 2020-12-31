Travis S. Thompson, 37, of Briarcliff Road, Johnson City, was charged about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence.
Police received a be on the lookout alert for a reckless driver in a van on East Bernard Avenue. Thompson was seen driving the van in the oncoming traffic lane of Tusculum Boulevard, “nearly hitting light poles as well as other vehicles and pedestrians,” Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report.
Thompson told officers he took Suboxone and Klonopin earlier in the day. He did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said.
Thompson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court.