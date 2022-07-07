No charges will be filed in relation to an exchange of gunfire Jan. 3 in Jefferson County that resulted in the deaths of three people, including two Greene County residents.
An investigation into the incident was closed in late May, White Pine Police Department Chief Chad Cotter said Tuesday.
The deadly confrontation outside a Pilot station off an Interstate 81 exit in Jefferson County happened during what police said was a child custody exchange.
Kenneth Cook, 58, and his 16-year-old stepdaughter, Teagan Welch, died of wounds suffered during the incident, which also involved Teagan Welch’s father. Christopher Ray Welch, 48, of Harriman, died at the scene.
A fourth person involved in the custody exchange was not injured.
“Multiple weapons” were involved in the altercation, White Pine police said after the shootings.
White Pine police were assisted in the investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
“No charges are going to be issued. Everything was completed,” Cotter said.
The office of 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn reviewed investigation findings and closed the case, Cotter said. The 4th Judicial District includes Jefferson County.
Cotter declined to comment on specifics of the investigation.
“Full autopsies were done on everybody. Anything considered to be a factor was looked at,” he said.
An interview with the fourth person at the scene was conducted and that information was included in investigation findings, Cotter said.
Witnesses nearby on the afternoon of Jan. 3 in the busy Pilot Travel Center parking lot were also interviewed during the course of the investigation.
“We met with the families and discussed the case with the families, and as far as I’m concerned, (the case) is closed,” Cotter said.
Kenneth Cook was pastor of the Mosheim Church of God and also an employee of the Greene County Solid Waste Office. Teagan Welch was a junior at Greeneville High School who was active in the school band and bowling team.
About 200 people attended a Celebration of Life service for Cook and Teagan Welch at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center held several weeks after their passing.
“It’s very sad. It’s a tough one. There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered,” Cotter said about the case in January.