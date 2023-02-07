Greeneville police have identified the body found early Tuesday in a cornfield off Doughtys Chapel Road as 16-year-old Danielle Owens.
Owens, of Greeneville, was reported missing in December 2022 by her family. An autopsy performed Tuesday at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center confirmed the female found in the field in the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road is Owens, according to a Greeneville Police Department news release.
“The investigation of Ms. Owens is still ongoing at this time,” the Wednesday news release states.
Relatives of Owens were told Tuesday by police detectives that the body is that of the missing teenager.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to the location after being notified about a “possible body located in a field," according to an earlier police news release.
The missing teenager’s aunt and grandfather confirmed Tuesday they were told by police that the deceased female found in the field is Owens.
Deputies found the body “lying in the middle” of the cornfield along Doughtys Chapel Road, off Lonesome Pine Trail.
The sheriff’s department notified the Greeneville Police Department to take over the investigation “due to certain circumstances relating to another investigation,” the news release states. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also responded.
Authorities and relatives had been searching for Owens, last seen by her mother, Kassandra Messer, on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Greeneville Landing Apartments on Light Street. The last person known to have spoken with Owens was grandfather Richard Hinkle, on Dec. 11.
Kim Caraway, an aunt of Owens, said Tuesday she and other relatives were told by Greeneville police detectives that the person found early Tuesday was Danielle. Hinkle also confirmed he was told by police the person found is the missing teenager.
Caraway was told by investigators that the body matched the size, appearance and was wearing clothing that matched the description of the clothing that Owens was last seen wearing.
“I’m glad we’ve got answers,” Caraway said.
No details have been released about the circumstances of Owens’ death. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Greeneville police with the investigation.
Mother Kassandra Messer said at a Jan. 28 prayer vigil conducted for Owens that the girl grabbed her apartment keys on Dec. 3, and she believed Owens would return, but had not seen her since.
Another relative said that multiple searches were conducted in the Lonesome Pine Trail area that included local and state agencies that utilized drones and dogs. The searches also included volunteers.
Danielle Owens had been in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services for the past year.
Arrangements for Owens are incomplete.