Greeneville police continue an investigation into a shooting Friday afternoon that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.
Police ask the public for help in providing information about the incident.
Police responded to Greeneville Community Hospital East Friday afternoon for a shooting that occurred before 4 p.m. A man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest had been dropped off at the emergency department, a news release said.
“When officers arrived, they found a black male who appeared to have a single gunshot wound to his center chest area,” the release said.
The shooting occurred between 2:30 and 3:50 p.m. Friday, an officer’s report said.
The victim is identified in the report as Kurtis L. Lewis, who was listed in March 2019 in an unrelated report as being 49 years old and living on Cocke County Road.
Lewis refused to provide any information Friday to officers, who were unable to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the report said.
Lewis was dropped off at the hospital by a man described as a black male who is bald and has a beard. He was driving a silver Ford Escape sport utility vehicle with right rear end damage, police said.
Lewis was taken to another area hospital for treatment. His condition was not available Sunday.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Greeneville Police Department at 423-787-6193.