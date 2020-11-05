Greeneville police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning in an apartment at 1100 Light St.
The deceased man is identified as David Johnson, 72.
Police responded about 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about an unresponsive man at the Light Street address.
The caller told police there was blood on the ground outside the apartment where Johnson lived, a GPD news release said.
When Greeneville-Greene County EMS responded, personnel “determined that the male was deceased,” the report said.
The TBI responded and is assisting Greeneville police with the investigation.
Police did not elaborate about the circumstances surrounding Johnson's death. The body was taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University for an autopsy.
"All unattended deaths are investigated as homicides until proven otherwise. We can not say if foul play is suspected until we get autopsy results," Greeneville police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said Thursday.
A TBI spokeswoman said Thursday the agency is assisting Greeneville police with a death investigation but had no additional comment.