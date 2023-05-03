A Greeneville man identified as 69-year-old David Foshie was killed about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. The crash remains under investigation by Greeneville police.
First responders investigate a crash about 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway that took the life of David Foshie, 69. Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
The victim was identified by the Greeneville Police Department as 69-year-old David Foshie, of Rankin Drive.
“When officers arrived on the scene, they found a single-vehicle crash with one unresponsive male who had been removed from the vehicle,” according to a police news release.
Foshie was driving a sport utility vehicle that came to rest in the parking lot of Grand Rental of Greeneville, 2215 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The white SUV came to rest on its side against a mini-excavator in the lot. It sustained extensive damage.
Foshie was pronounced dead at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the news release states.
Foshie’s body was taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for an autopsy. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department.
The crash occurred in between the two Fairgrounds Circle outlets to East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Traffic on the inbound lanes of East Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of the crash was diverted for about 90 minutes. One of the outbound lanes was closed for about an hour while debris was removed from the roadway.
Other first responders on scene included the Greeneville Fire Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol. Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department employees helped remove debris from the roadway.
The initial call about the crash was received by Greene County 911 Dispatch at 6:59 a.m. Wednesday.