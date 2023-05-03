Police Investigate Wednesday Morning Wreck May 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sun Photo By Ken Little Sun Photo By Ken Little Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greeneville police are investigating a wreck that happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at 2215 East Andrew Johnson Highway.A vehicle rolled over into the lot at Grand True Value Rental and came to rest against a piece of heavy equipment. The passenger vehicle was heavily damaged.The wreck caused traffic to back up on the highway. Authorities expected all travel lanes to reopen by 8:45 a.m.No further information was available. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Police Transportation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes