Greeneville police made three drug possession arrests Thursday.
All defendants have first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.
ARREST AFTER CRASH
A vehicle crash about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Tusculum Boulevard resulted in charges being filed against Bryant K. McCaleb, 27, of 120 Railroad St.
McCaleb was charged with driving under the influence, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, methamphetamine possession, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug.
McCaleb was driving the vehicle that crashed. He denied drinking or taking any medications, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report.
McCaleb did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle he was driving located one gram of meth, eight grams of marijuana and about 60 Alprazolam pills.
VIRGINIA WOMAN CHARGED
Jessica Denise Shiver, 40, of Abingdon, Virginia was charged about 4 p.m. Thursday with three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a registration violation following a traffic stop on East Bernard Avenue.
While on routine patrol, an officer ran information on a car with a North Carolina tag. The license plate came back registered to another car, Officer Cody Greene said in a report.
Shiver told police that she bought the car the night before from a man in North Carolina. Shiver told police there was marijuana inside the car, the report said.
A vehicle search located a plastic bag containing two Oxycodone pills, a pill grinder with six Oxycontin pills inside it, and a hydromorphone pill also inside the pill grinder, the report said.
Police also found a glass pipe containing residue in the center console, and another pipe in Shiver’s purse.
SCHOOL ZONE STOP
A man and woman were charged with offenses about 7:35 a.m. Thursday after a car whose driver was not wearing a seat belt passed an officer in the 400 block of East Bernard Avenue, resulting in a traffic stop.
Driver Chucky L. Bolin, 41, of 392 Britton Ave., was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, delivery or sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A records check showed Bolin also had active arrest warrants. He was also cited for a seat belt violation.
Passenger Jennie L. Suggs, 38, of 3750 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, delivery or sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police were working a traffic detail in the EastView Elementary School zone when the car driven by Bolin was pulled over. An inventory search before the car was towed turned up a camera pouch underneath the passenger seat that contained aa glass pipe, two small plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine and another plastic bag with a “brown substance believed to be heroin,” Greene said in a report.
Seven other plastic bags that could be used for “resale purposes” were also found.
Bolin and Suggs both denied ownership of the camera pouch and the items in it, the report said.