Dogged police work resulted in the arrest Friday night of a North Carolina man in connection with the attempted theft of a tractor from Meade Tractor of Greeneville, 2960 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Charged with burglary and theft of property valued at more than $10,000 was Andrew Ryan Elpers, 42, of Asheville.
An officer on patrol about 10:45 p.m. Friday noticed a truck and trailer parked beside the nearby Harvest Restaurant. The back door ramp of the trailer was open and there were tire tracks on the ramp, Officer Bryan Wright said in a report.
No one was in the truck, which was locked and had a dog in the back seat. A John Deere tractor was parked in a grassy area between the two businesses. Police found an unsecured gate and rear entry door at Meade Tractor and searched inside the business with the assistance of sheriff’s deputies.
No one was located. A security video showed a man approaching the gate and cutting the lock before going onto the property and leaving with the tractor in the direction of the restaurant, the report said.
No one was found during an area search. The truck and trailer were towed. County Animal Control took possession of the dog.
The dog’s identification collar listed two phone numbers. The numbers were called by Detective Capt. Tim Davis and Elpers answered the phone, the report said.
Elpers was located in the 6700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, and later allegedly admitted to cutting the gate lock with the intent of stealing the tractor, the report said.
The John Deere 1025R tractor is valued at $20,529.
Elpers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.