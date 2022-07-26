Scott E. Zoltak, 53, of Gulley Lane, Whitesburg, was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.
Zoltak was also charged with driving on a revoked license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and unlawful removal of a registration decal or plate, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report.
Zoltak was later charged by Greene County sheriff’s deputies with burglary, theft of property valued over $1,000 and felony vandalism in connection with the break-in of a business on Newport Highway.
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Cutler Street about a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. A white van was seen about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday by police turning onto West Summer Street and followed to a driveway in the 400 block of Maple Avenue.
A records check showed Zoltak, the driver, has a revoked driver’s license. The registration tag on the van was switched from another vehicle.
An inventory of the van located a large steel bucket full of quarters, broken glass, a broken lock, a crowbar and other tools.
Also found was a small bag containing a gram of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a live turtle, the report said.
When asked about the bucket of quarters and glass, Zoltak told officers he won the quarters participating in “illegal gambling,” the report said.
After Zoltak was taken into custody, police learned sheriff’s deputies were investigating a burglary at The Country Store, 10795 Newport Highway.
“The door was pried open with a screwdriver, a quester game was busted into, there was glass all over the floor and quarters were missing,” the Greeneville police report said.
A surveillance video from the business shows “someone pouring the quarters from the machine into a three-gallon galvanized steel bucket with a red paint mark on it,” the report said.
The bucket found in the van matched the one described by the business owner, and the screwdriver matches the set in a toolbox found in the van, the report said.
A sheriff’s department report said that surveillance video shows Zoltak enter the store with a bucket and an ax which was used “to break open three quarter machines and take currency,” Deputy William Carr said in a report.
A pry bar was left on the porch, where the bucket used to carry the quarters was taken from, the report said.
Outside the store, deputies found a hat, mask and jacket that the suspect wore. A store employee told deputies that she saw a white van parked at a gravel parking lot just below the store as she left work for the night.
Zoltak was also carrying $214 in cash he allegedly stole from the store, the report said.
The bucket and quarters were collected for further investigation.
Zoltak was held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.