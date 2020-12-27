Burglaries, auto break-ins, car thefts, vandalism and shoplifting from businesses are routine crimes on the daily menu of offenses committed in Greene County.
The jobs of police officers are complicated by the coronavirus. But general figures from the City of Greeneville indicate that crime has not increased during the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
“Actually, they appear to have reduced,” Michael Crum, Greeneville assistant police chief, said recently in an email.
Figures compiled by the Greeneville police Criminal Investigations Department show 2,005 crimes reported in 2019, compared to 1,643 through Dec. 16.
There were 1,160 arrests for all crimes in 2019 by the Greeneville Police Department, compared to 927 through Dec. 16.
In Greene County, arrests “are running about the same,” with a possible “slight increase,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
“On the car thefts, we are seeing a lot of those being taken by people the owner knows or has loaned out to use,” Holt said. “I am sure the city will agree that the thefts are peaking upward as they always do this time of the year due to shoplifting.”
Residents can take simple steps to help police solve crimes, the sheriff said.
“We cannot remind people enough to just take one day out of their schedule and write down all their serial numbers on everything you have. Without a serial number, recovered property goes unclaimed if we bust a big burglary ring,” Holt said.
Having the serial number allows investigators to log possessions as stolen into the National Crime Information Center computer.
“If an officer runs an item that is stolen, then we get a confirmation that it’s stolen,” Holt said. “Everything from guns, televisions, computers, phones and power equipment, et cetera, should have the serial number recorded and kept in a safe place for access if they become stolen.”
A Tennessee Department of Investigation “snapshot” of crime between January and March 2020, comparing it to the same time frame in 2019, showed reported instances of burglary statewide decreased by about 17% as the pandemic began its sweep across the country.
Home burglaries decreased about 20% percent, while burglaries reported in many public places increased, including convenience stores, up more than 15%; liquor stores, up about 53% percent; and department/discount stores, up more than 15%.
One type of crime that increases over the holidays is the theft of packages delivered to homes. With more people ordering gifts online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement officials recently offered some tips to avoid becoming a victim of “porch pirates.”
“With the holidays coming on, we will see an increase in thefts from porches,” Holt said. “People that are having packages shipped should have them shipped to their work address or to someone who is going to be home the day and time of delivery.”
Crum suggested having packages delivered “to a business or another residence that has someone home.”
Customers expecting packages can check shipment progress online so they have an idea of when they will be delivered, and then make sure someone is home “to secure the packages for them very soon after arrival,” Crum said.