Police: No Foul Play Suspected In Man's Death Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Foul play is not suspected by Greeneville police after the discovery of a deceased man Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area off the 900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.“It is still an open investigation,” police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said Thursday.The man’s body was found about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the wooded area behind the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Davis said.The man’s identity had not been released by police as of Thursday afternoon. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Foul Play Tim Davis Police Detective Police Crime Man's Body Investigation Afternoon Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years