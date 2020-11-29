A Greeneville police officer administered lifesaving doses of the drug overdose antidote Narcan Saturday night to a man who was not breathing when police arrived at an apartment in the 900 block of Apple Street.
Police responded about 7:10 p.m. Saturday to a call about an overdose. A 911 dispatcher told police the overdose was possibly caused by heroin or methamphetamine, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report
Jason Lee Smith, 35, was “not alert” when officers attempted to wake him up. Officer Eric Davis administered three dosages of Narcan to Smith “and he began breathing,” the report said.
Before being taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East for further treatment, Smith’s pockets were checked for the safety of Greeneville-Greene County EMS personnel on the call. A plastic bag was in one of Smith's pockets.
It contained six Xanax bars, a small bag of crushed Suboxone, 11 grams of methamphetamine in plastic bags “packaged for resale,” seven grams of heroin also packaged for resale and other plastic bags used to package drugs, the report said.
Smith, of 160 Beverly Hills Drive, Mosheim, was charged with possession of a Schedule I Drug, possession of a Schedule II Drug, possession of a Schedule III Drug, possession of a Schedule IV Drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrest warrants were served on Smith after he was released from the hospital. Smith was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.