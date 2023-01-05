Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Police Department has released the identity of a woman who emergency responders found dead in a burned car Dec. 20 at 195 Serral Drive.Sandra Kay Peterson, 56, is the victim, according to a news release from Captain Tim Davis.According to the release, the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Bomb and Arson Division.Greene County 911 dispatch received a call just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 about a fire in the parking lot at East Baptist Church.On the scene, responders from the Greeneville Fire Department and Greeneville Police Department witnessed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, the release said."When the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle," Davis said in the release.The news release stated the body was taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for an autopsy.Davis said further updates will be released once they become available. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags News Release Greeneville Police Department Journalism Police Law Tim Davis Greeneville Fire Department East Baptist Church Vehicle Identity Car Sandra Kay Peterson Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main Ribbon Cut For New Location Of Greene Hemp Co. Four Local 'Rising Stars' Featured In 40 Under 40 Stranded Hikers Flown To Safety After Overnight Ordeal