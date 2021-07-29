Authorities continue searching for a suspect who they say shot at a Greeneville Police officer Thursday afternoon.
The suspect, Joseph Dale Hale, is considered armed and dangerous.
Hale has face tattoos and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.
Authorities urge anyone who sees Hale not to approach him, but to call 911.
The search began in the area where North Main Street intersects with Baileyton Road and Bohannon Avenue.
Assistant Greeneville Police Chief Mike Crum said an officer conducted a traffic stop involving Hale.
“Earlier today, we had a traffic stop that led to a male running on foot,” Crum said. “When the officer pursued him, shots were fired by the suspect. No shots were returned by the officer.”
The officer was not injured Crum said.
Authorities began searching for Hale using K-9 units. Greeneville Police were joined by multiple other agencies. A command post was established in the parking lot at the Chasan Industrial Complex on Snapps Ferry Road. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter could be seen flying overhead.
“We’ve got quite a manhunt going on,” Crum said around 4 p.m. Thursday. “Local, state and federal agencies are helping us right now.”
Hale has a number of outstanding arrest warrants for alleged crimes including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft and failure to appear in court.