Greeneville police seek the public’s help in providing information about the circumstances of a Rogersville man’s death last Wednesday.
Police received a call about 6 p.m. on June 16 “of a dead body floating in Richland Creek behind 103 Leming St.” near East McKee Street, Detective Capt. Tim Davis said in a news release.
Police found 36-year-old Earl M. Taylor deceased in the creek.
“The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department. It should be noted that foul play is not suspected at this time,” the release said.
The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University for an autopsy.
Additional information was not released.
Anyone with information about Taylor’s death can contact Greeneville police Detective Eric Scott at 423-783-2851.