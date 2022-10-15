Greeneville police are investigating the death of 38-year-old Cedric Jarrod Barner, whose body was found Saturday morning in a pavilion in Hardin Park on Crescent Drive near the skateboard park.
Police seek information from anyone who had contact between Friday night and Saturday morning with Barner, of 709 Carson St.
“There were no signs of foul play at the location, but the investigation continues by the Greeneville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit,” according to a news release by police Detective Capt. Tim Davis.
A caller to county 911 Dispatch at 8:35 a.m. Saturday reported “a person with a shirt on their head” who did not respond when the caller yelled out to him.
The caller did not approach any closer “but thinks they are not breathing,” a dispatcher was told.
First responders found Barner deceased at the location.
The body will be sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University for an autopsy.
Anyone with information can contact police Detective William Christy at (423) 783-2803, or email him at bchristy@greenevillepd.org.
Barner was on state parole at the time of his death. He was convicted in 2012 of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder in connection with the 2010 shooting of a woman in an Old Stage Road house. Barner was sentenced in Greene County Criminal Court to a 17-year prison term at 30 percent release eligibility.