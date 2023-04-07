Over-the-counter Narcan will save lives in Greene County, those advocating for wider distribution of the drug maintain.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week approved selling the leading version of naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, without a prescription.
Nalaxone reverses opioid overdoses. Narcan nasal spray is the most popular brand of nalaxone. The FDA announcement clears the way for increased public access to the drug. Advocates believe it’s important to get naloxone to those who are most likely to be around overdoses, including people who use drugs and their relatives.
Nalaxone can reverse overdoses of opioids, including from street drugs like heroin and fentanyl and prescription versions including oxycodone.
Narcan will become available over-the-counter by late summer, its maker said.
INCREASED ACCESS
Lea Anne Spradlen works with the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition and is one of many advocates for increased public access to Narcan. The drug is already available to first responders, in schools and to other health care providers.
“I’m very excited about the recent decision by the FDA to allow overdose reversal medication to be sold over the counter. This broadens the access to this lifesaving medication and will, in turn, give more people an opportunity to help save lives,” Spradlen said.
Health educators like Spradlen seek to eliminate stigmas associated with addiction. Spradlen said some people may be scared or feel a stigma entering a pharmacy to purchase the medication.
“I really hope the community can embrace this change and realize people gaining access to overdose reversal medication helps our entire community. This medication isn’t just for people in active addiction or family members that have someone in active addiction,” she said. “This medication gives everyone the opportunity to act in an overdose situation and give someone a chance to find recovery.”
The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition will continue to provide nalaxone at no cost to the public, Spradlen said.
The coalition partners with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition to provide overdose reversal training and free access to nalaxone.
Anyone interested in scheduling a training session or who needs access to overdose reversal medication can contact the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition at 423-525-6719.
Alan Corley is owner of Corley’s Pharmacy in Greeneville. As mayor of Tusculum, he confers with city police, who are among local law enforcement officers who carry Narcan. Corley has conducted training sessions for first responders on how to administer Narcan.
He supports the FDA action.
“I think it is a great idea,” Corley said.
“First, because the more readily available it is, the more likely it will be available when needed for an overdose.
“Second, it is a safe drug and easily administered via nasal spray. Even if it is used on a person not suffering from an opioid overdose, it should cause no harm,” Corley said.
“My only concern is that those who obtain it over-the-counter review some easily obtainable training from a pharmacist where it is purchased or (take) online virtual training so that they can use it appropriately when needed,” he said.
‘A REALLY GOOD DECISION’Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge, sees defendants struggling with drug addiction on a daily basis. Bailey also presides over Greene County Recovery Court.
Police, judges and others in the legal community have said that drug use is tied to about 90% of local crimes.
“I think (the FDA decision) is a really good decision that will save lives. Over the past year we have seen more overdoses tied to fentanyl, and the general thinking is that the person who overdosed was using a drug that he or she didn’t realize had been laced with fentanyl,” Bailey said. “Unfortunately, pretty much any drug can be laced with fentanyl.”
Law enforcement officials say the flow of fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic at least 50 times more potent than morphine, is making its way into the community in increasing quantities.
“For those that oppose the greater availability of Naloxone, I always ask if your child or grandchild was trying a drug for the first time and it was laced with fentanyl without their knowledge — wouldn’t you want Naloxone to be readily available? It saves lives and gives the person the opportunity to get into recovery,” he said.
Dr. Robert Locklear is director of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition.
“I am convinced that this decision will help save lives. First of all, Narcan is an extremely safe drug,” Locklear said. “When administered in a suspected drug overdose, it only works to reverse the effects of opiates. If the individual is suffering from an overdose from any other substance, or is not having an overdose, there won’t be any benefit, but there will not be any harm from the Narcan either.”
Locklear said that increased access “will give more individuals the opportunity to use this life-saving medication. In fact, we should all probably have Narcan on hand. We never know who we may run into during our normal daily activities, or who may even show up at our door needing help.”
Locklear said the FDA action “is a very healthy move by the federal government, not only to increase overdose prevention access, but to help destigmatize substance use.”
Greene County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers are equipped with Narcan. Given the extent of the opioid epidemic in Greene County, it is not uncommon for the drug to be administered several times a week by police to individuals suspected of overdosing on street drugs such as heroin and fentanyl and prescription versions, including oxycodone.
“I have no problem with allowing Narcan to be sold over the counter. People can already get it through the local health department,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said. “Having this drug available and in the hands of someone can help to save a life if they come upon someone who has overdosed.”
EXPENSE QUESTIONS
Narcan nasal spray from Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions is the best-known form of naloxone. Locklear posed a question many health care professionals are asking — what the cost of over-the-counter Narcan will be.
“My only concern is the cost. Will it be priced at an affordable rate, or will it be so expensive that the average person can’t or won’t afford it?”
Spradlen voiced a similar sentiment.
“My concern is the price point for the drug, I haven’t seen this published yet and I really hope the price is affordable,” she said.
Other forms of nalaxone and injectable forms of the drug could also be available soon to the public. Several manufacturers of generic naloxone made similarly to Narcan will now be required to file applications to switch their drugs over the counter as part of an FDA requirement.
The nonprofit Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc., which receives funding from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, currently has an application before the FDA to distribute its version of spray naloxone without a prescription.
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services offered its endorsement of the FDA decision to make Narcan available without a prescription.
Tennessee has had a statewide collaborative pharmacy practice agreement in place since 2016 allowing pharmacists to dispense naloxone to customers without a conventional prescription, “but this decision at the federal level will expand the availability of the life-saving medication even further,” according to a news release.
While the FDA ruling will take time to implement, a long-standing and successful training, education and naloxone distribution program by TDMHSAS is still in effect.
TDMHSAS has trained Tennesseans how to recognize and respond to an overdose, including through the use of naloxone, since October 2017 through its Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist program, known as ROPS.
The ROPS program has provided Narcan and other forms of naloxone to high-risk individuals, law enforcement and community agencies. Since 2017, the ROPS program has distributed more than 450,000 units of naloxone, resulting in more than 60,000 reported lives saved, according to the TDMHSAS news release.
“What we’ve seen with our ROPS and what we know through our community partners is that naloxone saves lives, and more naloxone in the hands of Tennesseans at risk of overdose and those who love them is a good thing. We’re excited about the interest around naloxone and reversing an overdose, and we want people to continue to lean on our ROPS for training and naloxone if needed,” TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams said.
FENTANYL THREAT
In 2021, there were 3,038 opioid overdose deaths in Tennessee, which accounted for 80% of all drug overdose deaths in the state. In Greene County, the total for overdose deaths from all drugs was 45 in 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Figures for 2022 and 2023 were not available.
Authorities have been tracking an ongoing pattern of drug overdoses in the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hancock, Hamblen and Hawkins counties. An increase in the amount of fentanyl being brought into the region has been noted by law enforcement agencies.
Fentanyl is believed to have played a role in at least nine fatal drug overdoses in 2020 in Greene County.
Fentanyl is added into heroin and other drugs to increase their potency. Authorities have said that the possibility of overdoses associated with fentanyl-laced heroin is on the increase. Fentanyl pressed into pills to resemble prescription opioids is another common overdose cause.
“Law enforcement is seeing ‘fake’ opiate pills like oxycodone, roxycodone, et cetera, that have been ‘pressed’ to look like the actual pill. The powder substance that is pressed often contains some fentanyl, which can be deadly. We have also heard of circumstances where it is laced in marijuana,” Bailey said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 107,000 Americans overdosed and died in 2021, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl the cause of about two-thirds of those deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this report