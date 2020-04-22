The Greeneville City Board of Education will meet virtually on Thursday evening following the 6 p.m. Joint School Board meeting to consider suspension of some board policies relating to attendance reporting, grades, graduation requirements and testing in response to COVID-19 school closures.
The board will also vote on the purchase of Kajeet student internet solution, which was identified as the most practical, affordable, and safe solution to provide internet access to students who did not already have it, according to the school board’s agenda.
The board will also consider adoption of new English Language Arts textbooks.
The meeting will be live streamed on the Greeneville City Schools website, www.gcschools.net.