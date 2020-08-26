Jessica Poore is the new resource development director for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County.
A Greene County native, Poore is a former intern of the Boys & Girls Club and has spent the last 10 years working in leadership development and in the mortgage industry, according to a release from the local organization.
Poore joins the Boys & Girls Club to take on tasks such as developing the organization’s annual marketing, promotion and resource development strategies, special events and fundraising, the release stated.
She will focus efforts on identifying and applying for funding sources for the Boys & Girls Club as well as programs and operations through grant-making agencies and governmental entities.
“We are glad to add an individual of Jessica’s talent to the Boys & Girls Club administration,” said Scott Bullington, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County.
“Her enthusiasm and individual skills will bring a wealth of knowledge and potential to the position, which is critical in strengthening and expanding the Boys & Girls Club’s overall resource development,” Bullington said. “Poore will play an important role in the growth of our organization as we move towards building a new facility. We are fortunate to be able to add her to our organization.”
Poore is a graduate of The University of Tennessee where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and a master’s degree in agricultural leadership, education and communications.
She serves on several boards including the Greene County Partnership’s Agribusiness Committee and First Presbyterian Child Care Center in Kingsport. Poore is a Rotarian with the Kingsport Downtown Club. She attends EnCompass Church in Bulls Gap and is married to Chris Poore. They have two sons, Braylon and Pierce.