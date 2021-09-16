The last remaining Popcorn Video, and the last physical movie rental store in the area, will close its doors after 40 years in business.
Staff are currently preparing for a close-out sale next week before closing the store for good on Sept. 24. For the rest of this week, they are only accepting returns and well wishes.
Manager Donna Lynch, who has been with the business for 32 years in total, said changing technologies and the pandemic drove the decision to close.
“We hung in as long as we could, but it’s hard to keep up with changing technology,” she said. “How people watch movies and television has changed, and everything last year pushed people more into staying at home and doing things online.”
Lynch said Greeneville’s Popcorn Video, first called Video Rental, was the town’s first video rental store when it opened in 1981 on the opposite side of 11E near the Days Inn.
It became Popcorn Video 10 years later when it moved to its current location, and owner Richard Scull also opened three other video rental stores, with two of those being other Popcorn Video locations in Newport and Sevierville. Lynch said those locations closed in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and Scull sold his Movies and Munchies store in Cosby to its manager, who later closed that store, too.
Lynch said she began sharing the news of the last Popcorn Video’s closing with customers this week.
“There’s been a lot of tears,” Lynch said. “We’re really sad, but we’ve heard a lot of sweet words from a lot of people, and that helps. It is nice to see we’re not the only ones who realize how special this place is. We have good memories and hope to see people one more time next week.”
Popcorn Video is located at 1260 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.