Local VFW Post members Larry Henderson, right, and Bill Ridley, center, talk to a fellow veteran at the entrance of Food City on the Asheville Highway during the VFW's poppy distribution on Friday. The distribution of poppies and accepting of donations will continue Saturday.
Local VFW member Larry Henderson places some red poppies on a table during the poppy distribution on Friday. Donations from the poppy distribution go to relief fund to help local veterans in the Greene County community.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Andrew Johnson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990, Greene County's local VFW Post in Greeneville, began its annual spring poppy distribution on Friday.
Proceeds raised from the poppy distribution will go to the veteran relief fund of the local VFW to help local veterans in the county.
"We use these funds exclusively to help veterans," VFW Post 1990 member Milton Parham said. "For example we have funded a ramp for a handicapped veteran, bought clothing for veterans that are at the VA hospital, provided supplies for the domiciliary at the VA and other needs approved by VFW members."
The red VFW "Buddy" Poppies are assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA Hospitals. VFW posts across the country have been distributing poppies to raise donations for veteran relief since 1922, according to the VFW website.
Local veterans in need of assistance do not need to be members of the VFW to qualify for assistance, according VFW Post 1990 Senior Vice-Commander Larry Henderson.
"We have bought food for veterans before, and awhile back we paid rent for a veteran who needed help," Henderson said. "We will help anybody that needs it. You don't have to be a member of the VFW."
Members of VFW Post 1990 will continue distributing poppies for donations at the Food City on the Asheville Highway and the Walmart on the 11E Bypass 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.
Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990 is located on 70 Harlan Street, and the post can be contacted by phone at 423-638-4201.