A house and vehicle were damaged by fire about 12:50 p.m. Sunday at 723 Susong Memorial Road.Homeowner Sharon G. Vance told sheriff's deputies that she was cooking and had thrown a towel onto a back porch."She then noticed her back porch was on fire," sheriff's Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report.Vance tried to extinguish the fire, but it spread quickly.A witness driving by the house on a tractor saw the fire and helped get Vance and her pet dog safely outside.Vance had "some small burns" on her right arm but refused medical treatment, the report said.Volunteer fire departments extinguished the fire.The house is valued at $170,000. A 2003 General Motors sport utility vehicle parked near the house sustained about $3,500 in burn damage, the report said.