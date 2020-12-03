A woman was seen on a video camera about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday removing a package from a porch in the 100 block of Falcon Circle, sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Hoxie said in a report.
The victim told deputies the woman took a package that had just been delivered on her front porch.
A camera connected to the doorbell “shows a female knocking and ringing the doorbell along with an older model maroon Ford F-150 truck in the background,” the report said.
The third time the woman came to the door, the video shows her take a package from near the front door. The victim did not recognize the woman in the video.
The package contained an Apple watch valued at $180.