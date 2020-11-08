Driving somewhere? It might as well be in a Porsche.
About 20 of the German-engineered sports cars converged on Greeneville this past weekend for a “Fall Fest” hosted by the Smoky Mountain Region of the Porsche Club of America.
The club’s annual premier event, the “Spring Fling,” was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But about 20 Porsche owners took advantage of beautiful weather over the weekend to participate in the club’s Greeneville-based fall event, which included an area drive on Saturday and an autocross Sunday held at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Robert Baugh of Knoxville stood next to his 1999 Porsche 911 Saturday in the parking lot of the General Morgan Inn, where Fall Fest participants stayed over the weekend.
Like most club members, Baugh is a longtime Porsche enthusiast.
“It’s a blast to drive,” Baugh said. “(A) Porsche is a very dependable car. You never have to worry about them starting. They offer a lot of fun per mile and they are just a good balance between fun, reliability and costs.”
Saturday’s club drive covered 126 miles in Tennessee and North Carolina.
“Especially here out of Greeneville, there are so many great driving roads,” Baugh said.
Danny Saxton owns a 2001 Porsche 996 with the “aerodynamic package” that includes a rear spoiler. Saxton lives in Marietta, Georgia, but said he often participates in Smoky Mountain Region club events.
“We come up mainly for the socialization and to see friends and make new friends,” Sexton said.
A Porsche “handles better,” Sexton said.
“The engine is in the back, and it’s a bit of a challenge, but once you learn how to drive it, they’re a lot of fun,” he said.