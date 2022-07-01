A significant part of the Town of Greeneville's Depot Street revitalization project could be completed by the end of September.
According to Vaughn & Melton engagement specialist Zack Levine, timelines show that the portion of the project between Irish Street and Main Street should be completed in the next three months.
This portion of the project is what Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith has called the "showpiece" of the project that includes a raised concrete "tabletop" festival space that includes pavers leading up to the tabletop instead of regular asphalt.
"The goal is to have that tabletop block done by late September," Levine said during an informational meeting Thursday.
Since the beginning of the project, the construction work has been purposefully structured in order to have that portion of the project done first, according to Levine.
"We want the town to reap the benefits of that sooner rather than later," Levine said.
Grading work on that section of the project will begin after Independence Day.
The grading will prepare the area for concrete work, and make the ground in the area solid and stable to decrease the likelihood of infrastructure issues in the years to come.
"The preparation grading is the main part of laying the groundwork for the sidewalks, pavers, and tabletop feature," Levine said. "The grading will give you guys something that will last for decades to come."
Levine provided a timeline of how crews expect things to progress in the section of the project between Irish Street and Main Street over the next few months.
According to Levine, storm drain installation is complete in the area and water and sewer work should be finished by the end of July.
Grading work, trench drain installation and part of the concrete work in the area will be done by mid-August.
Electrical and conduit work should be completed by the end of August.
To finish up the section, sidewalks, pavers and pavers in a portion of the road will be completed by the end of September.
"It will be a place to have business and life there," Levine said.
However, Levine cautioned that the timeline could still change, but that crews should have the necessary materials to complete that portion of the project without having to be concerned with supply issues.
Asphalt to a portion of the section is likely to come later on in the project.
According to Vaughn & Melton engineer Cassy Goldston, crews prefer to lay out asphalt and pave in large sections, and particularly through intersections. This creates a better and smoother finished product rather than paving small sections of road at separate times.
Crews are also working to having their current work sites "buttoned up" for the 4th of July celebration that will be held downtown Monday, according to Goldston.
Similar to what was done for the Iris Festival in May, crews will move equipment out of the way as best they can in order to make way for downtown festivities.
"We are looking at getting everything prepared for the 4th of July," Levine said.
CULVERT OPEN TO LOCAL TRAFFIC
Small amounts of local traffic is now being permitted on the new culvert that crosses over Richland Creek near the intersection of Depot Street and College Street.
The culvert was recently completed after about five months of work, which had completely closed the area of Depot Street between Reeve’s Alley and College Street.
However, now that area will be accessible to local traffic, but not through traffic.
"The culvert will only be open to local traffic since it is just gravel. We don't want it to be a high traffic area until crews can get back into that block," Levine said. "So it will stay like this for the next few months."
For now, a single barricade has been moved to the side of the road to allow for vehicles to access the area if necessary from the College Street intersection. One barrier remains as to allow only one vehicle to enter or exit the area at one time.
Through traffic from Main Street to College Street is still prohibited in that section of Depot Street.
Levine will have an informational table set up at Lyrics on the Lawn each Thursday throughout July where he will be available to answer questions about the project.
The free concerts are a project of Main Street: Greeneville, and will take place every Thursday evening on the front lawn of Dickson-Williams Mansion, rain or shine during the month of July. All performances are free and open to the public.
Bands play 7 p.m.-9 p.m., with food vendors available at 6 p.m.