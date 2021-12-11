Severe weather moving through Greene County on Saturday beginning around midday has caused several power outages throughout the county.
Greeneville Light & Power System CEO and President Chuck Bowlin said crews were working on 13 outages at about 1 p.m., with the largest being Midway and Mohawk, where he said about 2,300 people had lost power. The GLPS outage map on the power provider’s website showed the percentage of population served who had lost power as 71.69% in Midway and 57.02% in Mohawk.
He said other than the outages in West Greene, outages were relatively small.
“We’ve got crews on nearly all of those, and we expect to be back by early afternoon,” Bowlin said.
For the outage map visit the GLPS website, www.glps.net.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook advisory from the National Weather Service due to high winds and severe storms remains in effect for Greene County, as well as a wind advisory, in effect until 4 p.m.