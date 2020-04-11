Lane closures may be possible next along Interstate 81 in Greene County due to roadside mowing.
Crews will be mowing between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and motorists are asked to be alert for possible lane closures in both northbound and southbound lanes along the entire stretch of the interstate within Greene County, from mile marker 17.5 to 50, according to the construction report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol for next week.
Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling on the interstate and stay alert for the presence of workers and slowed traffic.