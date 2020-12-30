Police responding about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to a call about a man “screaming and yelling” from his car in the area of Greeneville Commons charged him with driving under the influence and vandalism.
Jason G. Kubow, of Three Springs Road, Russellville, was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Kubow was seen driving through Greeneville Commons in the area of Little Caesars Pizza and turning onto East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
Police received another call from an off-duty officer about a “rolling domestic” in the car driven by Kubow, the report said.
The car was located eastbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway “straddling the lane divider,” the report said. Patrol car lights and sirens were activated. The car pulled over near Wendy’s restaurant.
Kubow was identified as the driver. He appeared agitated and told officers he was being followed. Kubow was “possibly hallucinating,” the report said.
Two packets of kratom, a synthetic drug “that causes hallucinations and paranoia,” were found in the car. Kubow did poorly on field sobriety tests.
After being taken into custody, Kubow allegedly began kicking the right rear door of the patrol car, causing damage. Damage to the patrol car door is estimated at $500.