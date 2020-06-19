The coronavirus pandemic has caused delays in a post-conviction hearing for Ethan Alexander Self, convicted in 2013 of killing his father, a Greeneville police officer.
The hearing for Self in Hawkins County Circuit Court was continued in January, twice in a March, in May and is now set for June 30, a court official said Friday.
Self, now 28, was convicted in August 2013 by a Hawkins County Criminal Court jury of first-degree murder for the March 2010 shooting death of his father, Greeneville Police Department Sgt. Roger Self.
Self was sentenced to life in prison by trial Judge Jon Kerry Blackwood. He must serve at least 51 years. Self’s release date is set for October 2069 by the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Ethan Self seeks to have the conviction set aside at the post-conviction hearing.
The Tennessee Department of Correction has restricted inmate travel from prisons for court appearances for the protection of both inmates and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Self has unsuccessfully appealed his case several times. He is currently housed in the Morgan County Correctional Complex.
The state Court of Criminal Appeals at Knoxville filed a decision in September 2016 affirming Self’s first-degree murder conviction.
In late 2014, a motion for a new trial was denied by Blackwood, the court-appointed judge who presided over Self’s 2013 trial in Hawkins County.
Greene County judges and prosecutors recused themselves from the case because of professional ties to Roger Self, a veteran Greeneville police officer. Presiding over the post-conviction motion hearing scheduled for later this month will be Special Judge Stacy Street of the 1st Judicial District.
Representing the state will be Dennis Brooks, a 1st Judicial District assistant district attorney general who was second chair to the late Tony Clark, then-1st Judicial District attorney general who served as lead prosecutor at Self’s trial.
Representing Self at the motion hearing will be court-appointed lawyer Caleb C. McDaniel.
Self’s 2013 trial was held in Hawkins County Criminal Court in Rogersville. The jury was drawn from Hawkins County residents. The late John T. Milburn Rogers represented Self and successfully argued to have the case transferred from Greene to Hawkins County and have a jury picked from that county because of what Rogers said was excessive pre-trial publicity.
At the 2013 trial, the defense contended that Ethan Self acted in self-defense when he fired his father’s service weapon on March 24, 2010, killing Roger Self as he slept in his bed in the family’s Love Street house.
Prosecutors said at trial that Self acted with premeditation in the killing of Roger Self, 46, who suffered a fatal head wound.
Defense witnesses said that Ethan Self was a victim of physical and emotional abuse, and presented witnesses who supported the contention that Self did not intend to harm his father.
In a statement to investigators, and in interviews with professionals performing mental evaluations, Self said the gun accidentally discharged after he was startled by a noise made by his sleeping father.
Brooks addressed Blackwood at the November 2014 motion hearing.
“The fact is, in this one he picked up the gun, fired it and he immediately commenced to maintain it was accidental at the same time, and those facts didn’t add up,” Brooks told the judge.
The shooting of Roger Self was an act of premeditated murder, Brooks said. The Hawkins County jury agreed, finding Ethan Self guilty of first-degree murder.