A petition for relief for Humberto Paulino Gomez, convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 in connection with the death of his wife, was dismissed Thursday in Greene County Criminal Court.
Gomez, 56, claimed ineffective assistance of counsel. The petition was denied following a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson.
Gomez also pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in March 2019. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder count and 12 years in prison on the attempted murder conviction. Gomez is currently serving both sentences, which run concurrently, for an effective prison term of 20 years.
Gomez, formerly of Splatter Creek Road in Limestone, fled Tennessee after using a blunt object to inflict fatal head wounds on his common-law wife, Beatriz Flores Jimenez, on May 12, 2018.
Before he left the Splatter Creek Road property, Gomez also fired a shotgun at his 44-year-old brother-in-law, who was not injured.
The indictment charging Gomez with murder states that his actions leading to the death of his wife were done “premeditatively and intentionally.”
Gomez’s petition for relief claims that he and his brother-in-law had an ongoing acrimonious relationship that included “constant fights.”
As the two argued on the night of May 12, 2018, the petition states Gomez “seems to have blacked out and thus grabbed his shotgun in a fit of rage.”
Florez Jiminez jumped in between the two men but Gomez “somehow pushed her off to get to the brother-in-law, causing her to fall and apparently hit her head and pass away a few days later,” the petition states.
Gomez “was clearly not aware that his wife had fallen and hurt herself” as he chased his brother-in-law out of the house and fired the shotgun into the air, the petition states.
“Mr. Gomez here was clearly operating under a constant state of passion,” it continues.
“(Gomez) submits that his wife’s death was clearly accidental wherein it resulted not from an attack on her but his seeking to move her out of the way while seeking to get his brother-in-law out of the home,” the petition states.
A more appropriate finding by the court would have been attempted reckless homicide or attempted negligent homicide, felonies that carry sentences of from 2 to 4 years, according to the petition
Gomez, represented at the hearing by Greeneville lawyer T. Hunter Shelton, alleged in the petition for post-conviction relief that he received ineffective assistance of counsel for “having failed to properly challenge the claim” and “having failed to challenge the evidence in the case.”
Assistant Public Defender Todd Estep, who was appointed to represent Gomez in the murder case, testified during the hearing.
Pearson found Gomez “failed to establish that his plea was not knowingly and voluntarily entered.”
The plea hearing transcript and non-contradicted testimony “clearly established that the plea was knowing and voluntary,” Pearson wrote.
The judge found no proof that the state failed to turn over or withheld evidence in the case.
“In fact, there was no argument offered for any violation other than concerning the (voluntary nature) of the plea,” Pearson wrote.
After suffering her injuries, Flores Jimenez was placed on life support for several days at Johnson City Medical Center and died on May 15, 2018. She was 37.
Gomez fled the area on the night of May 12 and was arrested on May 14, 2018, in Anson County, North Carolina. He was returned to Greene County.
Arrest warrants said Gomez struck Flores Jimenez with a blunt object, inflicting “severe blunt force trauma” head wounds. Flores Jimenez was found unconscious in a field near the Splatter Creek Road house by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic assault call at the address.
The deputy found a bloody baseball bat in a bedroom of the house, which was vacant when he arrived.
The trauma injuries inflicted on Flores Jimenez led to her death, Gomez’s arrest warrant states.
Arrest warrants said Flores Jimenez suffered bleeding from the scalp and brain, skull fractures and “bruising to the torso and extremities.”
More than 50 witnesses, including members of the sheriff’s department, first responders and staff members at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University, presented evidence that led to Gomez’s murder indictment.
Flores Jimenez was a mother of three children ranging in age from 3 to 15 at the time of her death.
Gomez, a longtime U.S. resident, had no prior criminal record. He was described in May 2018 as an agricultural worker by former Sheriff Pat Hankins.
Gomez had been indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault before accepting the plea to the second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges.
Gomez, whose prison sentence ends in 2036, was in court Thursday with Shelton during the petition for relief hearing. He was returned after the hearing to the Monroe County Correctional Complex.