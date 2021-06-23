Travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic. AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record, nearing the highs set in 2019.
That’s in spite of gasoline prices nearly a dollar more than this time last year, when people staying home drove down prices at the pump.
More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip over the long Independence Day weekend of July 1–5, according to AAA.
“This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year, yet just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend,” a news release said.
Tennessee travel figures are also rebounding from last year. More than 992,000 Tennesseans are expected to take a trip during the holiday weekend.
The nearly 1 million traveler total is second-most on record, and 34% more than the 2020 holiday period.
“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half. We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release.
While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate the summer of 2021.
Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car.
An expected 43.6 million Americans, including 939,000 Tennesseans will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.
“Road trips provide a sense of freedom and more control over the duration of your trip,” said Megan Cooper a spokeswoman for AAA.
“Expensive gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from that road trip many have waited more than a year for. If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel,” Cooper said.
About 3.5 million Americans are planning to fly to their destinations, according to AAA.
Air travel volumes over the Independence Day period will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels, and increase 164% compared to last year.
On average, airfares for the holiday period have declined 2% compared to last Independence Day.
GASOLINE PRICES
According to AAA, gasoline prices were up about 96 cents this week over the same time period last year. However, gas prices in Tennessee dropped an average of 3 cents for the week ending Monday, the largest week-over-week decrease so far this year.
The Tennessee average gas price is now $2.85, which is four cents less than one month ago and 96 cents more than one year ago.
“Despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks. During this same period, the Tennessee gas price average has declined three cents,” Cooper said.
According to AAA:
- 93% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3 a gallon.
- The lowest 10% of pump prices is $2.62 for regular unleaded.
- The highest 10% of pump prices is $3.11 for regular unleaded.
The national average price of gasoline decreased by a penny in the week ending on Monday, down to $3.07 a gallon
The average gas price for Tennessee was $2.85 a gallon on Monday, and about $2.87 for the Knoxville area.
The most expensive metro markets as of Monday were Memphis, at $2.90; Johnson City, at $2.90; and Morristown, at $2.88.
The least expensive metro markets were Chattanooga, at $2.75; Cleveland, at $2.76; and Clarksville, at $2.79.