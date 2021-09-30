The pungent odor of marijuana Monday alerted a Tusculum University mailroom employee about a suspicious package.
The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Tusculum University student by the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Florida native JacSon Lewis Boone, of 60 Shiloh Road on the university campus, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of marijuana, according to a DTF news release.
Boone had a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
DTF agents were contacted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department about the package in the post office room on campus. Agents met with a Tusculum University security officer and were shown a package that smelled of marijuana addressed to Boone.
After Boone arrived Monday at the university post office, he was charged with the marijuana possession count.
The package contained 107.6 grams of marijuana, or more than 3.8 ounces.
Boone is free on $20,000 bond pending the court appearance, according to court records.
The 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and Greene County Sheriff’s Department assisted the DTF in its ongoing investigation.
“The DTF again thanks the public for its ongoing support,” agency Director Craig Duncan said in the news release.