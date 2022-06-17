Widespread electricity outages were reported this morning by Greeneville Light & Power System.

About 2,000 power outages were reported about 9 a.m. Friday in Greeneville, and a total of 3,456 outages throughout Greene County.

“We believe we lost a regulator inside our Greeneville substation,” said GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin said.

The substation is on McKee Street.

“We are switching (the power load) over right now to other locations until we trouble-shoot this substation,” Bowlin said.

Power was largely restored later in the morning.

