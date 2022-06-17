Power Outages Reported In Greene County Jun 17, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Widespread electricity outages were reported this morning by Greeneville Light & Power System.About 2,000 power outages were reported about 9 a.m. Friday in Greeneville, and a total of 3,456 outages throughout Greene County.“We believe we lost a regulator inside our Greeneville substation,” said GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin said.The substation is on McKee Street.“We are switching (the power load) over right now to other locations until we trouble-shoot this substation,” Bowlin said.Power was largely restored later in the morning. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Outage Electricity Greeneville Light & Power System Chuck Bowlin Substation Greene County Total Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Authorities Continue Investigation Into Fatal Greeneville Shooting TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide Greene County Planning Commission OKs Solar Farm Site, Denies Support To Changes In Solar Regulations Large Sum Of Cash Reported Stolen From House Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms Yung Miami romance Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.