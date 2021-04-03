Tusculum University has announced a superhero-themed informational event called “Powering Your Pathway” planned for April 10 at Pioneer Park.
From 10 a.m. to noon, members of the university’s admission and financial aid offices, as well as other university representatives, will discuss the university and the path to enrollment at Tusculum, according to a press release.
Students interested in applying to Tusculum should bring their transcripts and ACT or SAT results with them because the university can admit them that day if they meet all requirements, the release said.
Majors and minors offered in the bachelor’s program at Tusculum fall under the Colleges of Business; Civic and Liberal Arts; Education; Nursing; and Science, Technology and Math. Students may also earn associate and master’s degrees and can pursue an independent program of study. On the bachelor’s degree level, Tusculum provides admission for traditional residential students, adult and online studies as well as a commuter option, the release said.
“With smaller class sizes that provide the atmosphere to work more one-on-one with faculty members, Tusculum University is an excellent choice for students,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “We have a lot of superheroes among our faculty and staff who are committed to helping students achieve their dreams. Students also benefit from our mission to provide active and experiential learning in a caring Christian environment.”
Tusculum will serve light refreshments during the event.
Due to the global coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with university safety protocols, participants must wear a face covering and observe physical distancing on the campus, the release said.
To register for the event, visit https://my.tusculum.edu/forms/powering-pathway-info-session/.
For more information about the university, visit www.tusculum.edu.