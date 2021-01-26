The Tennessee Small Business Development Center at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is offering an online webinar Thursday for new and certain existing Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) borrowers.
According to an announcement from the center, the webinar will cover:
- How to apply for First Draw Loans and Second Draw Loans
- Resource Websites
- Finding a Lender
- Request Process
- How to apply for forgiveness
It will be presented by:
- Aundrea Y. Wilcox, director of Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship and senior business counselor at the Tennessee Small Business Development Center
- Mark Bays, director of the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at ETSU
The free webinar is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. on Thursday. Preregistration is required.
To register visit https://clients.tsbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=10410005.