Steve Hux, pastor of Dixon’s Chapel First Church of God, speaks about prayer for healing the nation during a prayer gathering Saturday morning in front of the Greene County Courthouse. Hux referenced 2 Chronicles 7:14, a verse that says if God’s people will humble themselves, turn from wickedness and pray, He would hear and heal the land. A steady rain that began to fall just before the gathering started did not keep about 75 people from gathering to pray. Organizers plan to hold prayer gatherings on the third Saturday of each month.