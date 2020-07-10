A prayer gathering is set for July 18 at the Greene County Courthouse.
The gathering is to begin at 11 a.m., according to Stan Bailey, an organizer of the event.
People are asked to come together to pray, following Biblical scripture to pray for forgiveness and for God’s healing of the land.
Also to be read is a proclamation from local leaders designating July 18 as a day of prayer for the community, nation, families and churches in Greeneville and Greene County. The proclamation has been signed by both Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
The prayer gathering is the second such gathering to be held at the courthouse. A prayer gathering on June 20 brought out about 150 people.
With the coronavirus pandemic, those attending the gathering will be asked to practice social distancing. Those who wish to wear a facial covering are welcome to do so.