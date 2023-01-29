A prayer vigil was held at Hardin Park on Saturday afternoon for a local teen whose family hasn't had contact with her since December.
Authorities and relatives are searching for Danielle Owens, 16, of Greeneville. The family is reaching out to the community to see if anyone knows her whereabouts.
The last family member to see Owens in person was her mother, Kassandra Messer, on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Greeneville Landing Apartments, 1100 Light St.
Messer said Owens grabbed the keys to her apartment and she believed Owens would be returning, but she has not seen her since.
Johnny Mitchell led the prayer vigil that drew a crowd of about 25 people.
Mitchell lead the crowd in prayer and read scripture from the Bible.
"Danielle is deep in everyone's mind and heart right now," Mitchell said.
Flyers were passed out to those attending the vigil, and the teen's great-aunt Karen Roberts said that they were going to work to put flyers up in local grocery stores and gas stations "where people can see them."
"Someone out there knows where Danielle is," Roberts said. "We are all praying for her to be safely brought home."
Roberts said that multiple searches have been conducted in the area of the Rogersville Road that included numerous local and state agencies that utilized drones and dogs. The searches also included volunteers.
Messer said that she has been "miserable" while her daughter has been missing.
"I cry all the time. I can't sleep," Messer said Saturday.
Richard Hinkle, is Owens’ grandfather and has been her guardian since she was 6 years old. He said he last heard from her on Dec. 11, 2022.
Owens had gone missing on Nov. 17, 2022, but was later seen toward the end of November by Hinkle and later by her mother. Earlier this month, Hinkle said Owens ran away after a brief meeting with him toward the end of November. Messer said Owens had been by her apartment a few times before her disappearance on Dec. 3.
She is described as being caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes, standing at 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds.
Owens was last seen wearing pink leggings, black, high-top Converse sneakers with one white and one black shoestring, a black tank top and a black jacket.
The family said it is unusual for Owens not to contact anyone for a long period of time.
The teen has been in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services for the past year.
There is an active missing persons report through the National Crime Information Center database from Owens’ original disappearance on Nov. 17.
The teen’s family urges anyone with information of Owens’ whereabouts to call 423-251-7785. The Greeneville Police Department can be reached at 423-639-7111.