Greene Countians are no strangers to extreme weather. April will mark the 10th anniversary of the deadly tornado outbreak of 2011.
Extensive flooding has occurred in February in recent years. The Blizzard of 1993 will not be forgotten by long-time Greene County residents.
Preparedness is always on the minds of emergency management officials and other first responders, especially between Feb. 28 and March 6, which is Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week this year.
“This week is an opportunity to increase awareness and preparedness for spring severe weather hazards,” according to the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week began Sunday and runs through Saturday.
It’s an appropriate time for the public “to remain alert for severe weather, monitor radio and media for warnings and special messages, and take the time to be prepared with a plan of action for you and your family,” county Mayor Kevin Morrison said Friday.
In an average year, there are more than 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and more than 1,000 tornadoes in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.
On the night of April 27-28, 2011, a wave of deadly tornadoes struck sections of Greene County and caused eight deaths, hundreds of injuries and widespread devastation in the Camp Creek, Horse Creek and other communities.
“It seems we are reminded of severe weather related events much more often these days,” Morrison said. “As we approach the 10th Anniversary of the deadly and destructive 2011 tornadoes, we need to recall the lessons of being alert and prepared.”
Morrison said that in the event of severe weather:
- Family members should know the real-time location of everyone in their family and have a communication plan.
- Each family member should have a pre-plan for shelter and safety whether at home or away.
- Families should prepare a small emergency package of water, batteries, and other essential emergency supplies and pre-identify the safest location in their home or elsewhere for refuge.
- Individuals should “be alert and aware of severe weather messages and warnings through multiple sources,” including radio, television, their cellphones and other sources.
“These small actions along with heightened awareness during this time of severe weather likelihood will go a long way to protect yourself and all those you love,” Morrison said.
DAILY TOPICS
The focus will be on a new hazard or topic each day during Severe Weather Awareness Week.
“We can all take action to prepare. We are all able to help first responders in our community by training how to respond during an emergency and what to do when disaster strikes — where we live, work and visit,” a county emergency management news release said.
Education and preparedness are the goals of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Emergency management officials planned to focus on daily themes, starting Sunday with the important role of SKYWARN spotters. SKYWARN is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters in the U.S. For more information about SKYWARN, go to https://www.weather.gov/skywarn/.
Themes for the rest of the week are:
- Monday: Flooding and Flash Flooding. Flooding is a coast-to-coast threat to some sections of the U.S. This NWS site, https://www.weather.gov/safety/floodsite, provides information on how to stay safe in a flood event.
- Tuesday: Lightning, The Underrated Killer. Lightning strikes the U.S. about 25 million times a year. Although most lightning occurs in the summer, people can be struck at any time of year, according to the NWS. The NWS website https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning has more information.
- Wednesday: Tornado Safety and Preparedness. A statewide tornado drill and NOAA weather radio test will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Tornadoes can occur at any time of day or night and at any time of the year. Tornado safety information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/safety/tornado.
- Thursday: Severe Thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are officially defined as storms that are capable of producing hail that is an inch or larger or wind gusts over 58 mph. Some severe thunderstorms can produce hail larger than softballs or winds over 100 mph, according to the NWS. Information on how to stay safe during a severe thunderstorm can be found at https://www.weather.gov/safety/thunderstorm.
- Friday: NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System. NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR) is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office. NWR broadcasts official Weather Service warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. More information is included at https://www.weather.gov/nwr/.
- Saturday: Importance of Social Media. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee National Weather Service offices will offer daily messages on their Facebook and Twitter accounts throughout the week. For more information, go to https://www.weather.gov/socialmedia.
PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE DISASTERS
Severe WeatherAwareness Week hashtags include #SWAW, #FloodSmart, #PrepareNow and #WeatherSafety.
The National Weather Service will host a series of educational classes throughout the week. Classes are free to attend and will be held virtually. A complete list of classes can be found at https://www.weather.gov/ohx/swaw2021.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management usually offers a spotter training class during Severe Weather Awareness Week, but will schedule a future class instead because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s never too early to teach your children about what to do in the event of a disaster,” said Letisha Ricker, emergency management operations officer.
“In large-scale events, it may take a while for responders to get to you, so you can never be too prepared,” Ricker added.