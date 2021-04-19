Local law enforcement agencies are among participants in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, April 24.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will host two collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at South Greene High School and West Greene High School.
The Tusculum Police Department will host a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Drug Take-Back Day is held twice annually, in the spring and fall, in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Unwanted and expired prescriptions will be collected. The disposal service is free and anonymous for consumers with no questions asked, a sheriff’s department news release said.
“The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications,” according to the DEA.
Items not accepted at drop locations include needles, sharps, asthma inhalers and illegal drugs.
For more information on the National Drug Take-Back program, visit www.deatakeback.com.
Prescription drug drop boxes are available to the public during business hours at the Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Tusculum Police Department.