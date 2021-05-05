A man supervising two 3-year-olds when a camper fire erupted one year ago that killed a boy and severely burned his twin sister was charged in a presentment Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury with two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
Robert Ryan Inbody, 39, of 1435 Woolsey Road, was served a capias bench warrant Monday and is held in the Greene County Detention Center on $150,000 bond pending arraignment May 14 in Criminal Court.
The fire on May 6, 2020, destroyed the camper at the Woolsey Road address the children lived at with Inbody and their mother, Devin Lee Cullum-Black.
Cole Able Elijah Black, 3, died in the fire. The boy’s twin sister, Bobby Caliber Black, suffered second- and third-degree burns and was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center and later transferred to the pediatric intensive care burn ward at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Cullum-Black, 40, was not home when the fire started. She was charged in 2020 with two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect. She remains free on $60,000 bond pending arraignment May 14 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Aggravated child endangerment charges were initially filed against Inbody following the fire on the night of May 6, 2020. The cases of Inbody and Cullum-Black were bound over to a grand jury in July 2020.
The language in the presentments handed up on Monday by the grand jury said that Inbody committed the offenses by knowingly “exposing” the children or knowingly failing to protect them “from neglect resulting in physical injury or imminent danger.”
The act of endangerment “resulted in serious bodily injury” to the children, the presentment states.
“The charges on Mr. Inbody reflect no substantive changes. The endangerment charge more accurately reflects the facts of the case and still contains the element of neglect. Ms. Black’s charges and the evidence are still being evaluated and will be presented to the grand jury at the appropriate time,” District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said Wednesday in an email response to questions about the case.
After charges were filed last year against Inbody and Cullum-Black, a sheriff’s department arrest warrant said that Inbody was operating a welder near the camper when the fire started. The welder was powered by a nearby generator.
“Due to the welding helmet and the noise of the generator (Inbody) was unable to adequately supervise the child and did not know the camper had caught on fire,” an affidavit of complaint said.
Both children were left unattended in the camper “for an indeterminate time,” one complaint said.
“The minor child perished in the fire as a direct result of the neglect exhibited by (Inbody),” it said.
The 30-foot camper was destroyed in the fire.
Cullum-Black was not present when the fire started. Witnesses said that Inbody got the little girl out of a camper window and handed her to another person arriving on the scene before leaving the property on a four-wheeler. Reports filed by a detective allege Cullum-Black assisted Inbody after he fled the fire scene.
Cullum-Black allegedly picked Inbody up in Kingsport and took him to a Greeneville motel. Authorities located the couple the next day at the motel, a report said.
Investigators found a moonshine still in a shed near the camper, which sat near an unoccupied single-wide trailer on the Woolsey Road property.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted the sheriff’s department with the investigation.
Inbody “left the scene in an attempt to avoid speaking with authorities concerning the incident,” a TBI news release said.
Investigators found that extension cords had been run from the trailer on the property and had been spliced together, a deputy’s report said.
The welder was hooked up to the generator. The still and two 55-gallon drums full of suspected corn mash were in a shed next to the generator near the camper.
Presentments and indictments “are both charging instruments to bring the defendant before the criminal court for trial,” Armstrong said.
Authorities have not released the results of the fire investigation.