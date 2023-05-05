A Greene County Grand Jury issued presentments this week naming two juveniles now charged as adults in the October 2022 shooting death of a man in Greeneville.
The defendants are each charged with offenses in connection with the death of 22-year-old Juan Tauscher and the shooting of a woman, identified as Alyssa Caldwell. The shootings happened early on the morning of Oct. 30, 2022, at Caldwell’s address, 1040 Old Asheville Highway.
Tyler Ray Keith Adams, 17, of Old Stage Road, is charged in the grand jury presentments with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of especially aggravated burglary.
Christopher Dalton Nance, of John Bird Road, Afton, turned 18 in March. He is charged in presentments with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and aggravated perjury.
The third defendant, Edward Arthur Houser III, 16, is not held in Greene County. He was charged as an adult in April with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and especially aggravated burglary.
Nance is scheduled for arraignment May 12 in Greene County Criminal Court. Adams and Houser have arraignment dates of July 31 set in Criminal Court.
The different murder and attempted murder counts in the cases of Adams and Nance reflect different theories of the crime by the prosecution.
The Greene County District Attorney General’s Office filed a notice of intent to transfer the cases from Juvenile Court to a Greene County Criminal Court venue and seek prosecution of the trio as adults. The transfer was approved in April.
Caldwell suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized. She has since been released.
The first-degree murder presentments issued Monday for Adams state that he acted “premeditatedly and intentionally” while attempting to perpetrate an “especially aggravated burglary” in connection with Tauscher’s death.
Adams also allegedly acted “intentionally, premeditatedly and deliberately” in attempting to kill the second alleged victim, Alyssa Caldwelll, during commission of an “especially aggravated burglary.”
Similar language was used in the presentments naming Nance in connection with the murder and attempted murder charges.
The tampering with evidence presentment states that Nance was involved in “disposing of firearms” used in the shootings of Tauscher and Caldwell “with the intent to impair their availability as evidence in the investigation.”
The aggravated perjury presentment states that Nance allegedly gave a false statement during his Juvenile Court transfer hearing in April that “he was not a knowing participant” in the crimes.
Nance is held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2022 to the Old Asheville Highway house after a caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch reported a shooting there.
Tauscher was taken to a local hospital and died later Oct. 30 from wounds suffered in the shooting.
The juveniles were taken into custody on Nov. 9 and 10, 2022, following an investigation by Greeneville police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Juvenile Court petitions were filed Nov. 9 for each defendant by a Greeneville Police Department detective.