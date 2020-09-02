A major construction project to help preserve the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery is scheduled to begin later this month.
The project, which will include repairs and improvements to the cemetery, is set to begin on Sept. 14, and two public information sessions will be held Sept. 8 and 9, according to a news release from the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
“Our National Cemetery is a solemn and revered place which allows us to honor our veterans in a serene, distinctive setting,” said Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Superintendent David Foster. “This project will help us continue to preserve this historic landscape in its best condition.”
The effects of age and weather have taken their toll on many of the cemetery’s historic assets, which will be the focus of the construction project. The concrete boundary wall shows signs of structural cracking, concrete crumbling, and small layers of concrete peeling away.
At the Andrew Johnson monument and family grave markers, cracks in the marble and corrosion of iron pins threaten to compromise their integrity. The inadequate stormwater drainage system allows water to pool near grave sites, impacting the headstones and making the ground dangerous for visitors, the release stated.
Many of the sidewalks have cracked and settled, and there are no handrails. Similarly, the parking areas do not meet the 2010 American With Disabilities Standards for Accessible Design requirements. This project addresses these concerns and promotes the long-term viability of the cemetery, according to the release.
The construction project was awarded to Global Construction Partners LLC which has considerable experience in the areas of masonry and monument preservation. Construction is expected to last 14 months.
Two public information forums are scheduled for 3-4 p.m. Sept. 8 and 7-8 p.m. Sept. 9 from 7-8 p.m. at the Greeneville City Schools’ Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office at 129 W Depot St.
As this facility is operated by the city school system, attendees will be required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and have their temperatures taken at the entrance. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed admittance.